Honduran lempira to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Singapore dollars is currently 0.053 today, reflecting a 0.131% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.221% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.053 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.052 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.604% decrease in value.