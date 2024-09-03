Honduran lempira to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

Honduran lempira to Singapore dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Honduran lempira to Singapore dollars history summary. This is the Honduran lempira (HNL) to Singapore dollars (SGD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HNL and SGD historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
1 HNL = 0.05277 SGD
The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Singapore dollars is currently 0.053 today, reflecting a 0.131% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.221% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.053 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.052 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.604% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
