Honduran lempiras to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert HNL to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
12.423 kwd

1.000 HNL = 0.01242 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08890.4521.4721.6610.96818.185
1 GBP1.17111.274105.8851.7241.9451.13321.288
1 USD0.9190.785183.1321.3531.5270.8916.713
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 HNL0.01242 KWD
5 HNL0.06212 KWD
10 HNL0.12423 KWD
20 HNL0.24846 KWD
50 HNL0.62116 KWD
100 HNL1.24232 KWD
250 HNL3.10580 KWD
500 HNL6.21160 KWD
1000 HNL12.42320 KWD
2000 HNL24.84640 KWD
5000 HNL62.11600 KWD
10000 HNL124.23200 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Honduran Lempira
1 KWD80.49430 HNL
5 KWD402.47150 HNL
10 KWD804.94300 HNL
20 KWD1,609.88600 HNL
50 KWD4,024.71500 HNL
100 KWD8,049.43000 HNL
250 KWD20,123.57500 HNL
500 KWD40,247.15000 HNL
1000 KWD80,494.30000 HNL
2000 KWD160,988.60000 HNL
5000 KWD402,471.50000 HNL
10000 KWD804,943.00000 HNL