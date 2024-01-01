500 Honduran lempiras to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert HNL to KWD at the real exchange rate

500 hnl
6.164 kwd

L1.000 HNL = ك0.01233 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 HNL to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01240.0124
Low0.01230.0123
Average0.01230.0123
Change-0.14%-0.39%
View full history

1 HNL to KWD stats

The performance of HNL to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0124 and a 30 day low of 0.0123. This means the 30 day average was 0.0123. The change for HNL to KWD was -0.14.

The performance of HNL to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0124 and a 90 day low of 0.0123. This means the 90 day average was 0.0123. The change for HNL to KWD was -0.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.10692.831.4941.6380.94321.834
1 GBP1.18711.312110.1851.7731.9451.11925.916
1 USD0.9040.762183.961.3511.4820.85319.748
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 HNL0.01233 KWD
5 HNL0.06164 KWD
10 HNL0.12328 KWD
20 HNL0.24655 KWD
50 HNL0.61638 KWD
100 HNL1.23275 KWD
250 HNL3.08188 KWD
500 HNL6.16375 KWD
1000 HNL12.32750 KWD
2000 HNL24.65500 KWD
5000 HNL61.63750 KWD
10000 HNL123.27500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Honduran Lempira
1 KWD81.11950 HNL
5 KWD405.59750 HNL
10 KWD811.19500 HNL
20 KWD1,622.39000 HNL
50 KWD4,055.97500 HNL
100 KWD8,111.95000 HNL
250 KWD20,279.87500 HNL
500 KWD40,559.75000 HNL
1000 KWD81,119.50000 HNL
2000 KWD162,239.00000 HNL
5000 KWD405,597.50000 HNL
10000 KWD811,195.00000 HNL