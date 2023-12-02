100 Hong Kong dollars to Seychellois rupees

Convert HKD to SCR at the real exchange rate

100 hkd
171.16 scr

1.00000 HKD = 1.71157 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
100 HKD171.15700 SCR
200 HKD342.31400 SCR
300 HKD513.47100 SCR
500 HKD855.78500 SCR
1000 HKD1711.57000 SCR
2000 HKD3423.14000 SCR
2500 HKD4278.92500 SCR
3000 HKD5134.71000 SCR
4000 HKD6846.28000 SCR
5000 HKD8557.85000 SCR
10000 HKD17115.70000 SCR
20000 HKD34231.40000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SCR0.58426 HKD
5 SCR2.92130 HKD
10 SCR5.84260 HKD
20 SCR11.68520 HKD
50 SCR29.21300 HKD
100 SCR58.42600 HKD
250 SCR146.06500 HKD
500 SCR292.13000 HKD
1000 SCR584.26000 HKD
2000 SCR1168.52000 HKD
5000 SCR2921.30000 HKD
10000 SCR5842.60000 HKD