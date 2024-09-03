Hong Kong dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 1.774 today, reflecting a 1.983% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.495% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1.841 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.674 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 7.702% increase in value.