1,000 gyd
154.72 try

1.000 GYD = 0.1547 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:48
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3941.4721.6630.96818.164
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7981.7231.9471.13321.26
1 USD0.920.786183.2011.3551.5310.89116.719
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 GYD0.15472 TRY
5 GYD0.77360 TRY
10 GYD1.54720 TRY
20 GYD3.09440 TRY
50 GYD7.73600 TRY
100 GYD15.47200 TRY
250 GYD38.68000 TRY
500 GYD77.36000 TRY
1000 GYD154.72000 TRY
2000 GYD309.44000 TRY
5000 GYD773.60000 TRY
10000 GYD1,547.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guyanaese Dollar
1 TRY6.46327 GYD
5 TRY32.31635 GYD
10 TRY64.63270 GYD
20 TRY129.26540 GYD
50 TRY323.16350 GYD
100 TRY646.32700 GYD
250 TRY1,615.81750 GYD
500 TRY3,231.63500 GYD
1000 TRY6,463.27000 GYD
2000 TRY12,926.54000 GYD
5000 TRY32,316.35000 GYD
10000 TRY64,632.70000 GYD