Guyanaese dollar to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Turkish liras is currently 0.163 today, reflecting a -0.333% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.064% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.165 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.162 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.013% increase in value.