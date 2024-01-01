Guyanaese dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert GYD to TRY at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = TL0.1652 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:43
GYD to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TRY
1 GYD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16530.1653
Low0.16360.1625
Average0.16430.1637
Change0.74%1.34%
1 GYD to TRY stats

The performance of GYD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1653 and a 30 day low of 0.1636. This means the 30 day average was 0.1643. The change for GYD to TRY was 0.74.

The performance of GYD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1653 and a 90 day low of 0.1625. This means the 90 day average was 0.1637. The change for GYD to TRY was 1.34.

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 GYD0.16517 TRY
5 GYD0.82584 TRY
10 GYD1.65168 TRY
20 GYD3.30336 TRY
50 GYD8.25840 TRY
100 GYD16.51680 TRY
250 GYD41.29200 TRY
500 GYD82.58400 TRY
1000 GYD165.16800 TRY
2000 GYD330.33600 TRY
5000 GYD825.84000 TRY
10000 GYD1,651.68000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guyanaese Dollar
1 TRY6.05443 GYD
5 TRY30.27215 GYD
10 TRY60.54430 GYD
20 TRY121.08860 GYD
50 TRY302.72150 GYD
100 TRY605.44300 GYD
250 TRY1,513.60750 GYD
500 TRY3,027.21500 GYD
1000 TRY6,054.43000 GYD
2000 TRY12,108.86000 GYD
5000 TRY30,272.15000 GYD
10000 TRY60,544.30000 GYD