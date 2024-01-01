Gibraltar pounds to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert GIP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gip
391.078 kwd

1.000 GIP = 0.3911 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3321.4721.6620.96718.194
1 GBP1.17111.272105.7951.7241.9471.13321.308
1 USD0.9210.786183.2021.3561.5310.89116.758
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GIP0.39108 KWD
5 GIP1.95539 KWD
10 GIP3.91078 KWD
20 GIP7.82156 KWD
50 GIP19.55390 KWD
100 GIP39.10780 KWD
250 GIP97.76950 KWD
500 GIP195.53900 KWD
1000 GIP391.07800 KWD
2000 GIP782.15600 KWD
5000 GIP1,955.39000 KWD
10000 GIP3,910.78000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Gibraltar Pound
1 KWD2.55704 GIP
5 KWD12.78520 GIP
10 KWD25.57040 GIP
20 KWD51.14080 GIP
50 KWD127.85200 GIP
100 KWD255.70400 GIP
250 KWD639.26000 GIP
500 KWD1,278.52000 GIP
1000 KWD2,557.04000 GIP
2000 KWD5,114.08000 GIP
5000 KWD12,785.20000 GIP
10000 KWD25,570.40000 GIP