Ghanaian cedis to Seychellois rupees today

Convert GHS to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
1,083.05 scr

1.000 GHS = 1.083 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Seychellois Rupee
1 GHS1.08305 SCR
5 GHS5.41525 SCR
10 GHS10.83050 SCR
20 GHS21.66100 SCR
50 GHS54.15250 SCR
100 GHS108.30500 SCR
250 GHS270.76250 SCR
500 GHS541.52500 SCR
1000 GHS1,083.05000 SCR
2000 GHS2,166.10000 SCR
5000 GHS5,415.25000 SCR
10000 GHS10,830.50000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SCR0.92332 GHS
5 SCR4.61661 GHS
10 SCR9.23321 GHS
20 SCR18.46642 GHS
50 SCR46.16605 GHS
100 SCR92.33210 GHS
250 SCR230.83025 GHS
500 SCR461.66050 GHS
1000 SCR923.32100 GHS
2000 SCR1,846.64200 GHS
5000 SCR4,616.60500 GHS
10000 SCR9,233.21000 GHS