500 Ghanaian cedis to Seychellois rupees

Convert GHS to SCR at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
625.67 scr

1.00000 GHS = 1.25133 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86041.086690.55391.469191.642750.952118.7591
1 GBP1.1622511.26285105.2421.70751.909211.1065821.8018
1 USD0.92030.79186183.33691.35211.511830.876217.264
1 INR0.01104310.009501910.011999510.01622450.01814120.0105140.207159

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Seychellois Rupee
1 GHS1.25133 SCR
5 GHS6.25665 SCR
10 GHS12.51330 SCR
20 GHS25.02660 SCR
50 GHS62.56650 SCR
100 GHS125.13300 SCR
250 GHS312.83250 SCR
500 GHS625.66500 SCR
1000 GHS1251.33000 SCR
2000 GHS2502.66000 SCR
5000 GHS6256.65000 SCR
10000 GHS12513.30000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SCR0.79915 GHS
5 SCR3.99576 GHS
10 SCR7.99152 GHS
20 SCR15.98304 GHS
50 SCR39.95760 GHS
100 SCR79.91520 GHS
250 SCR199.78800 GHS
500 SCR399.57600 GHS
1000 SCR799.15200 GHS
2000 SCR1598.30400 GHS
5000 SCR3995.76000 GHS
10000 SCR7991.52000 GHS