2000 Ghanaian cedis to Russian rubles

Convert GHS to RUB at the real exchange rate

1.00000 GHS = 7.78252 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Russian Ruble
1 GHS7.78252 RUB
5 GHS38.91260 RUB
10 GHS77.82520 RUB
20 GHS155.65040 RUB
50 GHS389.12600 RUB
100 GHS778.25200 RUB
250 GHS1945.63000 RUB
500 GHS3891.26000 RUB
1000 GHS7782.52000 RUB
2000 GHS15565.04000 RUB
5000 GHS38912.60000 RUB
10000 GHS77825.20000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RUB0.12849 GHS
5 RUB0.64246 GHS
10 RUB1.28493 GHS
20 RUB2.56986 GHS
50 RUB6.42465 GHS
100 RUB12.84930 GHS
250 RUB32.12325 GHS
500 RUB64.24650 GHS
1000 RUB128.49300 GHS
2000 RUB256.98600 GHS
5000 RUB642.46500 GHS
10000 RUB1284.93000 GHS