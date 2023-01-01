2000 Georgian laris to Ghanaian cedis

Convert GEL to GHS at the real exchange rate

2,000 gel
8,672.32 ghs

1.00000 GEL = 4.33616 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86971.090790.89181.493551.660370.96418.7406
1 GBP1.1498211.2541104.5091.71731.909121.1084321.5482
1 USD0.916850.797385183.33351.369351.52230.8838517.1822
1 INR0.01100210.00956860.01210.01643220.01826760.01060620.206186

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GEL4.33616 GHS
5 GEL21.68080 GHS
10 GEL43.36160 GHS
20 GEL86.72320 GHS
50 GEL216.80800 GHS
100 GEL433.61600 GHS
250 GEL1084.04000 GHS
500 GEL2168.08000 GHS
1000 GEL4336.16000 GHS
2000 GEL8672.32000 GHS
5000 GEL21680.80000 GHS
10000 GEL43361.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Georgian Lari
1 GHS0.23062 GEL
5 GHS1.15309 GEL
10 GHS2.30619 GEL
20 GHS4.61238 GEL
50 GHS11.53095 GEL
100 GHS23.06190 GEL
250 GHS57.65475 GEL
500 GHS115.30950 GEL
1000 GHS230.61900 GEL
2000 GHS461.23800 GEL
5000 GHS1153.09500 GEL
10000 GHS2306.19000 GEL