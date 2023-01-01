100 Ghanaian cedis to Georgian laris

Convert GHS to GEL at the real exchange rate

100 ghs
23.21 gel

1.00000 GHS = 0.23212 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.354250.918618.71080.7910141.337651.5122983.3465
1 CAD0.73841610.67831713.81640.5840980.9877421.116761.5444
1 EUR1.08861.47424120.36860.86111.456171.6462890.731
1 ZAR0.05344510.0723780.049095210.04227580.07149080.08082434.45446

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Georgian Lari
1 GHS0.23212 GEL
5 GHS1.16060 GEL
10 GHS2.32121 GEL
20 GHS4.64242 GEL
50 GHS11.60605 GEL
100 GHS23.21210 GEL
250 GHS58.03025 GEL
500 GHS116.06050 GEL
1000 GHS232.12100 GEL
2000 GHS464.24200 GEL
5000 GHS1160.60500 GEL
10000 GHS2321.21000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GEL4.30811 GHS
5 GEL21.54055 GHS
10 GEL43.08110 GHS
20 GEL86.16220 GHS
50 GEL215.40550 GHS
100 GEL430.81100 GHS
250 GEL1077.02750 GHS
500 GEL2154.05500 GHS
1000 GEL4308.11000 GHS
2000 GEL8616.22000 GHS
5000 GEL21540.55000 GHS
10000 GEL43081.10000 GHS