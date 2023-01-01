2000 Georgian laris to Belarusian rubles

Convert GEL to BYN at the real exchange rate

2,000 gel
2,431.58 byn

1.00000 GEL = 1.21579 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090590.87521.493391.661330.964118.7429
1 GBP1.1495611.25365104.4711.716811.909891.1082921.547
1 USD0.9170.797671183.33351.369451.523460.884117.1874
1 INR0.01100410.009572030.01210.01643340.01828150.01060920.206248

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Belarusian Ruble
1 GEL1.21579 BYN
5 GEL6.07895 BYN
10 GEL12.15790 BYN
20 GEL24.31580 BYN
50 GEL60.78950 BYN
100 GEL121.57900 BYN
250 GEL303.94750 BYN
500 GEL607.89500 BYN
1000 GEL1215.79000 BYN
2000 GEL2431.58000 BYN
5000 GEL6078.95000 BYN
10000 GEL12157.90000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Georgian Lari
1 BYN0.82251 GEL
5 BYN4.11256 GEL
10 BYN8.22512 GEL
20 BYN16.45024 GEL
50 BYN41.12560 GEL
100 BYN82.25120 GEL
250 BYN205.62800 GEL
500 BYN411.25600 GEL
1000 BYN822.51200 GEL
2000 BYN1645.02400 GEL
5000 BYN4112.56000 GEL
10000 BYN8225.12000 GEL