250 British pounds sterling to Canadian dollars

Convert GBP to CAD at the real exchange rate

250 gbp
429.25 cad

1.00000 GBP = 1.71701 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26
How to convert British pounds sterling to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Canadian Dollar
1 GBP1.71701 CAD
5 GBP8.58505 CAD
10 GBP17.17010 CAD
20 GBP34.34020 CAD
50 GBP85.85050 CAD
100 GBP171.70100 CAD
250 GBP429.25250 CAD
500 GBP858.50500 CAD
1000 GBP1717.01000 CAD
2000 GBP3434.02000 CAD
5000 GBP8585.05000 CAD
10000 GBP17170.10000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 CAD0.58241 GBP
5 CAD2.91204 GBP
10 CAD5.82408 GBP
20 CAD11.64816 GBP
50 CAD29.12040 GBP
100 CAD58.24080 GBP
250 CAD145.60200 GBP
500 CAD291.20400 GBP
1000 CAD582.40800 GBP
2000 CAD1164.81600 GBP
5000 CAD2912.04000 GBP
10000 CAD5824.08000 GBP