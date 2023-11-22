1 British pound sterling to Canadian dollars

Convert GBP to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
1.72 cad

1.00000 GBP = 1.71720 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
How to convert British pounds sterling to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Canadian Dollar
1 GBP1.71720 CAD
5 GBP8.58600 CAD
10 GBP17.17200 CAD
20 GBP34.34400 CAD
50 GBP85.86000 CAD
100 GBP171.72000 CAD
250 GBP429.30000 CAD
500 GBP858.60000 CAD
1000 GBP1717.20000 CAD
2000 GBP3434.40000 CAD
5000 GBP8586.00000 CAD
10000 GBP17172.00000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 CAD0.58234 GBP
5 CAD2.91172 GBP
10 CAD5.82344 GBP
20 CAD11.64688 GBP
50 CAD29.11720 GBP
100 CAD58.23440 GBP
250 CAD145.58600 GBP
500 CAD291.17200 GBP
1000 CAD582.34400 GBP
2000 CAD1164.68800 GBP
5000 CAD2911.72000 GBP
10000 CAD5823.44000 GBP