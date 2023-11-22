10 thousand Euros to Ghanaian cedis

Convert EUR to GHS at the real exchange rate

10,000 eur
127,766 ghs

1.00000 EUR = 12.77660 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870151.088390.67991.494071.66560.964318.7509
1 GBP1.1492311.25075104.2161.717091.914221.108221.5498
1 USD0.918850.79952183.32251.372851.530460.88617.2295
1 INR0.01102780.009595490.012001610.01647630.01836790.01063340.206781

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Ghanaian Cedi
1 EUR12.77660 GHS
5 EUR63.88300 GHS
10 EUR127.76600 GHS
20 EUR255.53200 GHS
50 EUR638.83000 GHS
100 EUR1277.66000 GHS
250 EUR3194.15000 GHS
500 EUR6388.30000 GHS
1000 EUR12776.60000 GHS
2000 EUR25553.20000 GHS
5000 EUR63883.00000 GHS
10000 EUR127766.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Euro
1 GHS0.07827 EUR
5 GHS0.39134 EUR
10 GHS0.78268 EUR
20 GHS1.56536 EUR
50 GHS3.91339 EUR
100 GHS7.82678 EUR
250 GHS19.56695 EUR
500 GHS39.13390 EUR
1000 GHS78.26780 EUR
2000 GHS156.53560 EUR
5000 GHS391.33900 EUR
10000 GHS782.67800 EUR