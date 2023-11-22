2000 Euros to Ghanaian cedis

Convert EUR to GHS at the real exchange rate

2,000 eur
25,562.60 ghs

1.00000 EUR = 12.78130 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87021.088790.71591.49441.66570.964218.7538
1 GBP1.1491611.25105104.2441.717251.914091.1080221.5505
1 USD0.918550.799329183.3251.372651.529990.8856517.2259
1 INR0.01102340.00959290.012001210.01647340.01836170.01062890.206731

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Ghanaian Cedi
1 EUR12.78130 GHS
5 EUR63.90650 GHS
10 EUR127.81300 GHS
20 EUR255.62600 GHS
50 EUR639.06500 GHS
100 EUR1278.13000 GHS
250 EUR3195.32500 GHS
500 EUR6390.65000 GHS
1000 EUR12781.30000 GHS
2000 EUR25562.60000 GHS
5000 EUR63906.50000 GHS
10000 EUR127813.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Euro
1 GHS0.07824 EUR
5 GHS0.39120 EUR
10 GHS0.78239 EUR
20 GHS1.56478 EUR
50 GHS3.91196 EUR
100 GHS7.82391 EUR
250 GHS19.55978 EUR
500 GHS39.11955 EUR
1000 GHS78.23910 EUR
2000 GHS156.47820 EUR
5000 GHS391.19550 EUR
10000 GHS782.39100 EUR