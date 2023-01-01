1 Egyptian pound to Romanian leus

Convert EGP to RON at the real exchange rate

1 egp
0.15 ron

1.00000 EGP = 0.14751 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.917151.370050.7979891.5242783.31153.672628.8428
1 EUR1.090311.493770.870051.6619290.83454.0042431.4473
1 CAD0.72990.66944910.5824531.1125760.80912.6806321.0524
1 GBP1.253151.149361.7168811.91014104.4024.6023236.1444

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Romanian Leu
1 EGP0.14751 RON
5 EGP0.73757 RON
10 EGP1.47513 RON
20 EGP2.95026 RON
50 EGP7.37565 RON
100 EGP14.75130 RON
250 EGP36.87825 RON
500 EGP73.75650 RON
1000 EGP147.51300 RON
2000 EGP295.02600 RON
5000 EGP737.56500 RON
10000 EGP1475.13000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Egyptian Pound
1 RON6.77907 EGP
5 RON33.89535 EGP
10 RON67.79070 EGP
20 RON135.58140 EGP
50 RON338.95350 EGP
100 RON677.90700 EGP
250 RON1694.76750 EGP
500 RON3389.53500 EGP
1000 RON6779.07000 EGP
2000 RON13558.14000 EGP
5000 RON33895.35000 EGP
10000 RON67790.70000 EGP