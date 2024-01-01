Algerian dinars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert DZD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
2,069.44 pkr

1.000 DZD = 2.069 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2631.4741.6630.96618.235
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7161.7261.9471.13221.357
1 USD0.9220.787183.1951.3581.5320.89116.808
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 DZD2.06944 PKR
5 DZD10.34720 PKR
10 DZD20.69440 PKR
20 DZD41.38880 PKR
50 DZD103.47200 PKR
100 DZD206.94400 PKR
250 DZD517.36000 PKR
500 DZD1,034.72000 PKR
1000 DZD2,069.44000 PKR
2000 DZD4,138.88000 PKR
5000 DZD10,347.20000 PKR
10000 DZD20,694.40000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 PKR0.48322 DZD
5 PKR2.41612 DZD
10 PKR4.83223 DZD
20 PKR9.66446 DZD
50 PKR24.16115 DZD
100 PKR48.32230 DZD
250 PKR120.80575 DZD
500 PKR241.61150 DZD
1000 PKR483.22300 DZD
2000 PKR966.44600 DZD
5000 PKR2,416.11500 DZD
10000 PKR4,832.23000 DZD