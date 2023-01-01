500 Algerian dinars to Pakistani rupees

Convert DZD to PKR at the real exchange rate

500 dzd
1061.87 pkr

1.00000 DZD = 2.12373 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869551.0902590.82491.494351.662850.963918.7278
1 GBP1.1500211.2538104.451.718521.91231.108521.5371
1 USD0.917250.797575183.30651.370651.52520.8840517.1775
1 INR0.01101020.009573990.012003910.01645310.01830830.0106120.206196

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 DZD2.12373 PKR
5 DZD10.61865 PKR
10 DZD21.23730 PKR
20 DZD42.47460 PKR
50 DZD106.18650 PKR
100 DZD212.37300 PKR
250 DZD530.93250 PKR
500 DZD1061.86500 PKR
1000 DZD2123.73000 PKR
2000 DZD4247.46000 PKR
5000 DZD10618.65000 PKR
10000 DZD21237.30000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 PKR0.47087 DZD
5 PKR2.35434 DZD
10 PKR4.70869 DZD
20 PKR9.41738 DZD
50 PKR23.54345 DZD
100 PKR47.08690 DZD
250 PKR117.71725 DZD
500 PKR235.43450 DZD
1000 PKR470.86900 DZD
2000 PKR941.73800 DZD
5000 PKR2354.34500 DZD
10000 PKR4708.69000 DZD