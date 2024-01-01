Algerian dinars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert DZD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
11,113.50 ngn

1.000 DZD = 11.11 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:41
How to convert Algerian dinars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 DZD11.11350 NGN
5 DZD55.56750 NGN
10 DZD111.13500 NGN
20 DZD222.27000 NGN
50 DZD555.67500 NGN
100 DZD1,111.35000 NGN
250 DZD2,778.37500 NGN
500 DZD5,556.75000 NGN
1000 DZD11,113.50000 NGN
2000 DZD22,227.00000 NGN
5000 DZD55,567.50000 NGN
10000 DZD111,135.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Algerian Dinar
1 NGN0.08998 DZD
5 NGN0.44990 DZD
10 NGN0.89981 DZD
20 NGN1.79961 DZD
50 NGN4.49903 DZD
100 NGN8.99805 DZD
250 NGN22.49513 DZD
500 NGN44.99025 DZD
1000 NGN89.98050 DZD
2000 NGN179.96100 DZD
5000 NGN449.90250 DZD
10000 NGN899.80500 DZD