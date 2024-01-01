Algerian dinars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert DZD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
11,255.60 ngn

دج1.000 DZD = ₦11.26 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07689.9121.4791.6270.96420.111
1 GBP1.18611.276106.6161.7541.9291.14323.848
1 USD0.9290.784183.5611.3751.5120.89618.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 DZD11,25560 NGN
5 DZD56,27800 NGN
10 DZD112,55600 NGN
20 DZD225,11200 NGN
50 DZD562,78000 NGN
100 DZD1.125,56000 NGN
250 DZD2.813,90000 NGN
500 DZD5.627,80000 NGN
1000 DZD11.255,60000 NGN
2000 DZD22.511,20000 NGN
5000 DZD56.278,00000 NGN
10000 DZD112.556,00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Algerian Dinar
1 NGN0,08884 DZD
5 NGN0,44422 DZD
10 NGN0,88844 DZD
20 NGN1,77689 DZD
50 NGN4,44222 DZD
100 NGN8,88444 DZD
250 NGN22,21110 DZD
500 NGN44,42220 DZD
1000 NGN88,84440 DZD
2000 NGN177,68880 DZD
5000 NGN444,22200 DZD
10000 NGN888,44400 DZD