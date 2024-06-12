Algerian dinar to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Nigerian nairas is currently 11,266 today, reflecting a 0.918% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.061% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 11,300 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 10,833 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 2.942% increase in value.