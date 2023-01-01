20 Algerian dinars to Nigerian nairas

Convert DZD to NGN at the real exchange rate

20 dzd
119.77 ngn

1.00000 DZD = 5.98830 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86941.0904590.84051.495011.662910.9643518.7285
1 GBP1.1502211.2543104.491.719651.912771.1092121.5426
1 USD0.917050.797257183.30551.3711.524970.884417.175
1 INR0.01100830.009570290.01200410.01645750.01830580.01061630.206169

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 DZD5.98830 NGN
5 DZD29.94150 NGN
10 DZD59.88300 NGN
20 DZD119.76600 NGN
50 DZD299.41500 NGN
100 DZD598.83000 NGN
250 DZD1497.07500 NGN
500 DZD2994.15000 NGN
1000 DZD5988.30000 NGN
2000 DZD11976.60000 NGN
5000 DZD29941.50000 NGN
10000 DZD59883.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Algerian Dinar
1 NGN0.16699 DZD
5 NGN0.83496 DZD
10 NGN1.66992 DZD
20 NGN3.33984 DZD
50 NGN8.34960 DZD
100 NGN16.69920 DZD
250 NGN41.74800 DZD
500 NGN83.49600 DZD
1000 NGN166.99200 DZD
2000 NGN333.98400 DZD
5000 NGN834.96000 DZD
10000 NGN1669.92000 DZD