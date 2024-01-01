Algerian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert DZD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
2.285 kwd

1.000 DZD = 0.002285 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2661.4731.6620.96618.228
1 GBP1.17111.271105.711.7251.9471.13121.347
1 USD0.9220.787183.1911.3581.5320.8916.799
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 DZD0.00228 KWD
5 DZD0.01142 KWD
10 DZD0.02285 KWD
20 DZD0.04569 KWD
50 DZD0.11423 KWD
100 DZD0.22846 KWD
250 DZD0.57115 KWD
500 DZD1.14230 KWD
1000 DZD2.28459 KWD
2000 DZD4.56918 KWD
5000 DZD11.42295 KWD
10000 DZD22.84590 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 KWD437.71500 DZD
5 KWD2,188.57500 DZD
10 KWD4,377.15000 DZD
20 KWD8,754.30000 DZD
50 KWD21,885.75000 DZD
100 KWD43,771.50000 DZD
250 KWD109,428.75000 DZD
500 KWD218,857.50000 DZD
1000 KWD437,715.00000 DZD
2000 KWD875,430.00000 DZD
5000 KWD2,188,575.00000 DZD
10000 KWD4,377,150.00000 DZD