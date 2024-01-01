Algerian dinars to Czech korunas today

Convert DZD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
173.13 czk

1.000 DZD = 0.1731 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Algerian dinars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 DZD0.17313 CZK
5 DZD0.86567 CZK
10 DZD1.73133 CZK
20 DZD3.46266 CZK
50 DZD8.65665 CZK
100 DZD17.31330 CZK
250 DZD43.28325 CZK
500 DZD86.56650 CZK
1000 DZD173.13300 CZK
2000 DZD346.26600 CZK
5000 DZD865.66500 CZK
10000 DZD1,731.33000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Algerian Dinar
1 CZK5.77591 DZD
5 CZK28.87955 DZD
10 CZK57.75910 DZD
20 CZK115.51820 DZD
50 CZK288.79550 DZD
100 CZK577.59100 DZD
250 CZK1,443.97750 DZD
500 CZK2,887.95500 DZD
1000 CZK5,775.91000 DZD
2000 CZK11,551.82000 DZD
5000 CZK28,879.55000 DZD
10000 CZK57,759.10000 DZD