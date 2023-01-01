20 Algerian dinars to Czech korunas

Convert DZD to CZK at the real exchange rate

20 dzd
3.33 czk

1.00000 DZD = 0.16625 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86941.0899590.8131.493611.663280.964318.7043
1 GBP1.1502211.25365104.4521.717941.913091.1091621.5135
1 USD0.917450.797671183.31851.370351.526020.8847517.1607
1 INR0.01101160.009573750.012002110.01644710.01831550.01061890.205965

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 DZD0.16625 CZK
5 DZD0.83127 CZK
10 DZD1.66253 CZK
20 DZD3.32506 CZK
50 DZD8.31265 CZK
100 DZD16.62530 CZK
250 DZD41.56325 CZK
500 DZD83.12650 CZK
1000 DZD166.25300 CZK
2000 DZD332.50600 CZK
5000 DZD831.26500 CZK
10000 DZD1662.53000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Algerian Dinar
1 CZK6.01494 DZD
5 CZK30.07470 DZD
10 CZK60.14940 DZD
20 CZK120.29880 DZD
50 CZK300.74700 DZD
100 CZK601.49400 DZD
250 CZK1503.73500 DZD
500 CZK3007.47000 DZD
1000 CZK6014.94000 DZD
2000 CZK12029.88000 DZD
5000 CZK30074.70000 DZD
10000 CZK60149.40000 DZD