1.000 DZD = 0.01009 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 DZD0.01009 CAD
5 DZD0.05043 CAD
10 DZD0.10085 CAD
20 DZD0.20170 CAD
50 DZD0.50426 CAD
100 DZD1.00852 CAD
250 DZD2.52130 CAD
500 DZD5.04260 CAD
1000 DZD10.08520 CAD
2000 DZD20.17040 CAD
5000 DZD50.42600 CAD
10000 DZD100.85200 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 CAD99.15520 DZD
5 CAD495.77600 DZD
10 CAD991.55200 DZD
20 CAD1,983.10400 DZD
50 CAD4,957.76000 DZD
100 CAD9,915.52000 DZD
250 CAD24,788.80000 DZD
500 CAD49,577.60000 DZD
1000 CAD99,155.20000 DZD
2000 CAD198,310.40000 DZD
5000 CAD495,776.00000 DZD
10000 CAD991,552.00000 DZD