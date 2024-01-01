Algerian dinars to Canadian dollars today

Convert DZD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
10.22 cad

دج1.000 DZD = C$0.01022 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8531.4781.6260.96420.132
1 GBP1.18611.275106.571.7531.9281.14323.878
1 USD0.930.784183.5611.3751.5120.89618.723
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 DZD0,01022 CAD
5 DZD0,05110 CAD
10 DZD0,10220 CAD
20 DZD0,20440 CAD
50 DZD0,51100 CAD
100 DZD1,02200 CAD
250 DZD2,55500 CAD
500 DZD5,11000 CAD
1000 DZD10,22000 CAD
2000 DZD20,44000 CAD
5000 DZD51,10000 CAD
10000 DZD102,20000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 CAD97,84700 DZD
5 CAD489,23500 DZD
10 CAD978,47000 DZD
20 CAD1.956,94000 DZD
50 CAD4.892,35000 DZD
100 CAD9.784,70000 DZD
250 CAD24.461,75000 DZD
500 CAD48.923,50000 DZD
1000 CAD97.847,00000 DZD
2000 CAD195.694,00000 DZD
5000 CAD489.235,00000 DZD
10000 CAD978.470,00000 DZD