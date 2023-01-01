500 Algerian dinars to Canadian dollars

Convert DZD to CAD at the real exchange rate

500 dzd
4.94 cad

1.00000 DZD = 0.00988 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8689451.1051591.94171.465371.627730.92569518.7347
1 GBP1.1508211.27185105.811.686411.873261.0653121.5607
1 USD0.904850.786256183.19391.325951.472860.8375516.9522
1 INR0.01087650.009450890.012020110.01593810.0177040.01006740.203767

How to convert Algerian dinars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 DZD0.00988 CAD
5 DZD0.04942 CAD
10 DZD0.09885 CAD
20 DZD0.19770 CAD
50 DZD0.49424 CAD
100 DZD0.98848 CAD
250 DZD2.47121 CAD
500 DZD4.94241 CAD
1000 DZD9.88482 CAD
2000 DZD19.76964 CAD
5000 DZD49.42410 CAD
10000 DZD98.84820 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 CAD101.16500 DZD
5 CAD505.82500 DZD
10 CAD1011.65000 DZD
20 CAD2023.30000 DZD
50 CAD5058.25000 DZD
100 CAD10116.50000 DZD
250 CAD25291.25000 DZD
500 CAD50582.50000 DZD
1000 CAD101165.00000 DZD
2000 CAD202330.00000 DZD
5000 CAD505825.00000 DZD
10000 CAD1011650.00000 DZD