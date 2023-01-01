1 Algerian dinar to Canadian dollars

Convert DZD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 dzd
0.01 cad

1.00000 DZD = 0.00988 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:57
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Algerian dinars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 DZD0.00988 CAD
5 DZD0.04942 CAD
10 DZD0.09883 CAD
20 DZD0.19767 CAD
50 DZD0.49417 CAD
100 DZD0.98833 CAD
250 DZD2.47083 CAD
500 DZD4.94166 CAD
1000 DZD9.88333 CAD
2000 DZD19.76666 CAD
5000 DZD49.41665 CAD
10000 DZD98.83330 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 CAD101.18000 DZD
5 CAD505.90000 DZD
10 CAD1011.80000 DZD
20 CAD2023.60000 DZD
50 CAD5059.00000 DZD
100 CAD10118.00000 DZD
250 CAD25295.00000 DZD
500 CAD50590.00000 DZD
1000 CAD101180.00000 DZD
2000 CAD202360.00000 DZD
5000 CAD505900.00000 DZD
10000 CAD1011800.00000 DZD