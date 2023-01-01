amount-spellout.1000 Algerian dinars to Canadian dollars

Convert DZD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 dzd
9.88 cad

1.00000 DZD = 0.00988 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8689051.1048591.91781.464641.627290.92552518.7323
1 GBP1.1508711.2716105.7911.68571.872891.0651621.5595
1 USD0.90510.786411183.19481.325651.472860.8376516.9546
1 INR0.01087930.009452640.0120210.01593430.01770380.01006850.203794

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 DZD0.00988 CAD
5 DZD0.04941 CAD
10 DZD0.09882 CAD
20 DZD0.19764 CAD
50 DZD0.49409 CAD
100 DZD0.98818 CAD
250 DZD2.47046 CAD
500 DZD4.94093 CAD
1000 DZD9.88185 CAD
2000 DZD19.76370 CAD
5000 DZD49.40925 CAD
10000 DZD98.81850 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 CAD101.19600 DZD
5 CAD505.98000 DZD
10 CAD1011.96000 DZD
20 CAD2023.92000 DZD
50 CAD5059.80000 DZD
100 CAD10119.60000 DZD
250 CAD25299.00000 DZD
500 CAD50598.00000 DZD
1000 CAD101196.00000 DZD
2000 CAD202392.00000 DZD
5000 CAD505980.00000 DZD
10000 CAD1011960.00000 DZD