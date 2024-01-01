Algerian dinars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert DZD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
13.41 bgn

1.000 DZD = 0.01341 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2421.4731.6620.96618.236
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6561.7241.9461.13121.351
1 USD0.9220.787183.1841.3581.5320.89116.81
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 DZD0.01341 BGN
5 DZD0.06703 BGN
10 DZD0.13405 BGN
20 DZD0.26811 BGN
50 DZD0.67027 BGN
100 DZD1.34053 BGN
250 DZD3.35133 BGN
500 DZD6.70265 BGN
1000 DZD13.40530 BGN
2000 DZD26.81060 BGN
5000 DZD67.02650 BGN
10000 DZD134.05300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Algerian Dinar
1 BGN74.59730 DZD
5 BGN372.98650 DZD
10 BGN745.97300 DZD
20 BGN1,491.94600 DZD
50 BGN3,729.86500 DZD
100 BGN7,459.73000 DZD
250 BGN18,649.32500 DZD
500 BGN37,298.65000 DZD
1000 BGN74,597.30000 DZD
2000 BGN149,194.60000 DZD
5000 BGN372,986.50000 DZD
10000 BGN745,973.00000 DZD