1 thousand Danish kroner to Thai bahts

Convert DKK to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 dkk
5165.80 thb

1.00000 DKK = 5.16580 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
How to convert Danish kroner to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Thai Baht
1 DKK5.16580 THB
5 DKK25.82900 THB
10 DKK51.65800 THB
20 DKK103.31600 THB
50 DKK258.29000 THB
100 DKK516.58000 THB
250 DKK1291.45000 THB
500 DKK2582.90000 THB
1000 DKK5165.80000 THB
2000 DKK10331.60000 THB
5000 DKK25829.00000 THB
10000 DKK51658.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Danish Krone
1 THB0.19358 DKK
5 THB0.96791 DKK
10 THB1.93581 DKK
20 THB3.87162 DKK
50 THB9.67905 DKK
100 THB19.35810 DKK
250 THB48.39525 DKK
500 THB96.79050 DKK
1000 THB193.58100 DKK
2000 THB387.16200 DKK
5000 THB967.90500 DKK
10000 THB1935.81000 DKK