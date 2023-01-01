50 Danish kroner to Bahraini dinars

Convert DKK to BHD at the real exchange rate

50 dkk
2.757 bhd

1.00000 DKK = 0.05515 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871251.0906590.8921.490591.66080.9633518.7337
1 GBP1.1477811.25175104.3181.710771.906121.1057121.5008
1 USD0.916850.798882183.33751.36671.522770.8832517.1766
1 INR0.01100210.00958610.011999410.01639960.01827230.01059850.206109

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bahraini Dinar
1 DKK0.05515 BHD
5 DKK0.27574 BHD
10 DKK0.55149 BHD
20 DKK1.10297 BHD
50 DKK2.75744 BHD
100 DKK5.51487 BHD
250 DKK13.78718 BHD
500 DKK27.57435 BHD
1000 DKK55.14870 BHD
2000 DKK110.29740 BHD
5000 DKK275.74350 BHD
10000 DKK551.48700 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Danish Krone
1 BHD18.13280 DKK
5 BHD90.66400 DKK
10 BHD181.32800 DKK
20 BHD362.65600 DKK
50 BHD906.64000 DKK
100 BHD1813.28000 DKK
250 BHD4533.20000 DKK
500 BHD9066.40000 DKK
1000 BHD18132.80000 DKK
2000 BHD36265.60000 DKK
5000 BHD90664.00000 DKK
10000 BHD181328.00000 DKK