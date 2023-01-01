2000 Danish kroner to Bahraini dinars

Convert DKK to BHD at the real exchange rate

2000 dkk
110.328 bhd

1.00000 DKK = 0.05516 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87131.0909590.92031.490891.661010.9634518.7344
1 GBP1.1477111.25205104.3461.711051.906291.1057621.501
1 USD0.916650.79869183.34051.36661.522530.883117.1726
1 INR0.01099860.009583460.01199910.01639780.01826880.01059630.206053

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bahraini Dinar
1 DKK0.05516 BHD
5 DKK0.27582 BHD
10 DKK0.55164 BHD
20 DKK1.10328 BHD
50 DKK2.75821 BHD
100 DKK5.51642 BHD
250 DKK13.79105 BHD
500 DKK27.58210 BHD
1000 DKK55.16420 BHD
2000 DKK110.32840 BHD
5000 DKK275.82100 BHD
10000 DKK551.64200 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Danish Krone
1 BHD18.12770 DKK
5 BHD90.63850 DKK
10 BHD181.27700 DKK
20 BHD362.55400 DKK
50 BHD906.38500 DKK
100 BHD1812.77000 DKK
250 BHD4531.92500 DKK
500 BHD9063.85000 DKK
1000 BHD18127.70000 DKK
2000 BHD36255.40000 DKK
5000 BHD90638.50000 DKK
10000 BHD181277.00000 DKK