Djiboutian francs to Brazilian reais today

Convert DJF to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
28.21 brl

1.000 DJF = 0.02821 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2141.4731.6630.96618.253
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6331.7251.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.9220.788183.2121.3591.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Brazilian Real
1 DJF0.02821 BRL
5 DJF0.14104 BRL
10 DJF0.28207 BRL
20 DJF0.56415 BRL
50 DJF1.41037 BRL
100 DJF2.82073 BRL
250 DJF7.05183 BRL
500 DJF14.10365 BRL
1000 DJF28.20730 BRL
2000 DJF56.41460 BRL
5000 DJF141.03650 BRL
10000 DJF282.07300 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Djiboutian Franc
1 BRL35.45180 DJF
5 BRL177.25900 DJF
10 BRL354.51800 DJF
20 BRL709.03600 DJF
50 BRL1,772.59000 DJF
100 BRL3,545.18000 DJF
250 BRL8,862.95000 DJF
500 BRL17,725.90000 DJF
1000 BRL35,451.80000 DJF
2000 BRL70,903.60000 DJF
5000 BRL177,259.00000 DJF
10000 BRL354,518.00000 DJF