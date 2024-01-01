10 Brazilian reais to Djiboutian francs

Convert BRL to DJF at the real exchange rate

10 brl
323 djf

R$1.000 BRL = Fdj32.28 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.772334.8459
Low30.900530.9005
Average31.797632.8360
Change-1.24%-6.46%
View full history

1 BRL to DJF stats

The performance of BRL to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.7723 and a 30 day low of 30.9005. This means the 30 day average was 31.7976. The change for BRL to DJF was -1.24.

The performance of BRL to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.8459 and a 90 day low of 30.9005. This means the 90 day average was 32.8360. The change for BRL to DJF was -6.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Djiboutian Franc
1 BRL32.28110 DJF
5 BRL161.40550 DJF
10 BRL322.81100 DJF
20 BRL645.62200 DJF
50 BRL1,614.05500 DJF
100 BRL3,228.11000 DJF
250 BRL8,070.27500 DJF
500 BRL16,140.55000 DJF
1000 BRL32,281.10000 DJF
2000 BRL64,562.20000 DJF
5000 BRL161,405.50000 DJF
10000 BRL322,811.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Brazilian Real
1 DJF0.03098 BRL
5 DJF0.15489 BRL
10 DJF0.30978 BRL
20 DJF0.61956 BRL
50 DJF1.54890 BRL
100 DJF3.09779 BRL
250 DJF7.74447 BRL
500 DJF15.48895 BRL
1000 DJF30.97790 BRL
2000 DJF61.95580 BRL
5000 DJF154.88950 BRL
10000 DJF309.77900 BRL