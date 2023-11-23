1 thousand Czech korunas to Singapore dollars

Convert CZK to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 czk
59.75 sgd

1.00000 CZK = 0.05975 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:47
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.090790.90711.491591.662530.9630518.7464
1 GBP1.1469211.251104.2681.710811.906871.1045421.5016
1 USD0.916850.799361183.34751.367551.524270.8829517.1875
1 INR0.01100020.00959070.01199810.01640780.01828820.01059360.206215

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Singapore Dollar
1 CZK0.05975 SGD
5 CZK0.29876 SGD
10 CZK0.59753 SGD
20 CZK1.19505 SGD
50 CZK2.98763 SGD
100 CZK5.97526 SGD
250 CZK14.93815 SGD
500 CZK29.87630 SGD
1000 CZK59.75260 SGD
2000 CZK119.50520 SGD
5000 CZK298.76300 SGD
10000 CZK597.52600 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SGD16.73570 CZK
5 SGD83.67850 CZK
10 SGD167.35700 CZK
20 SGD334.71400 CZK
50 SGD836.78500 CZK
100 SGD1673.57000 CZK
250 SGD4183.92500 CZK
500 SGD8367.85000 CZK
1000 SGD16735.70000 CZK
2000 SGD33471.40000 CZK
5000 SGD83678.50000 CZK
10000 SGD167357.00000 CZK