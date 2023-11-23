10 thousand Czech korunas to Pakistani rupees

Convert CZK to PKR at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
126943 pkr

1.00000 CZK = 12.69430 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.090390.86831.491481.663440.962718.7464
1 GBP1.1469211.25045104.2161.710551.907771.1041421.5
1 USD0.917150.799712183.34251.367951.525670.88317.1938
1 INR0.01100490.009595490.011998710.01641360.0183060.01059480.206303

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Pakistani Rupee
1 CZK12.69430 PKR
5 CZK63.47150 PKR
10 CZK126.94300 PKR
20 CZK253.88600 PKR
50 CZK634.71500 PKR
100 CZK1269.43000 PKR
250 CZK3173.57500 PKR
500 CZK6347.15000 PKR
1000 CZK12694.30000 PKR
2000 CZK25388.60000 PKR
5000 CZK63471.50000 PKR
10000 CZK126943.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PKR0.07878 CZK
5 PKR0.39388 CZK
10 PKR0.78775 CZK
20 PKR1.57551 CZK
50 PKR3.93877 CZK
100 PKR7.87754 CZK
250 PKR19.69385 CZK
500 PKR39.38770 CZK
1000 PKR78.77540 CZK
2000 PKR157.55080 CZK
5000 PKR393.87700 CZK
10000 PKR787.75400 CZK