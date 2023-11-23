100 Czech korunas to New Zealand dollars

Convert CZK to NZD at the real exchange rate

100 czk
7.37 nzd

1.00000 CZK = 0.07368 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:22
How to convert Czech korunas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / New Zealand Dollar
1 CZK0.07368 NZD
5 CZK0.36838 NZD
10 CZK0.73676 NZD
20 CZK1.47351 NZD
50 CZK3.68378 NZD
100 CZK7.36755 NZD
250 CZK18.41887 NZD
500 CZK36.83775 NZD
1000 CZK73.67550 NZD
2000 CZK147.35100 NZD
5000 CZK368.37750 NZD
10000 CZK736.75500 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NZD13.57300 CZK
5 NZD67.86500 CZK
10 NZD135.73000 CZK
20 NZD271.46000 CZK
50 NZD678.65000 CZK
100 NZD1357.30000 CZK
250 NZD3393.25000 CZK
500 NZD6786.50000 CZK
1000 NZD13573.00000 CZK
2000 NZD27146.00000 CZK
5000 NZD67865.00000 CZK
10000 NZD135730.00000 CZK