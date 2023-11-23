10 Czech korunas to New Zealand dollars

Convert CZK to NZD at the real exchange rate

10 czk
0.74 nzd

1.00000 CZK = 0.07368 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:23
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.09040.872051416.974.3660590.87531.46410.9628
1 USD0.917110.7997121299.54.004183.34128.85560.883
1 GBP1.146721.2504511624.965.00665104.21436.08251.10407
1 KRW0.0007057290.0007695270.000615410.003081260.06413310.02220520.000679492

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / New Zealand Dollar
1 CZK0.07368 NZD
5 CZK0.36838 NZD
10 CZK0.73676 NZD
20 CZK1.47353 NZD
50 CZK3.68382 NZD
100 CZK7.36764 NZD
250 CZK18.41910 NZD
500 CZK36.83820 NZD
1000 CZK73.67640 NZD
2000 CZK147.35280 NZD
5000 CZK368.38200 NZD
10000 CZK736.76400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NZD13.57290 CZK
5 NZD67.86450 CZK
10 NZD135.72900 CZK
20 NZD271.45800 CZK
50 NZD678.64500 CZK
100 NZD1357.29000 CZK
250 NZD3393.22500 CZK
500 NZD6786.45000 CZK
1000 NZD13572.90000 CZK
2000 NZD27145.80000 CZK
5000 NZD67864.50000 CZK
10000 NZD135729.00000 CZK