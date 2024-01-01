Comorian Franc (KMF)

Currency name

Comorian Franc

CF

KMF exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From KMF0.00221 0.00203 0.00174 0.18343 0.33469 0.20431 0.00338 0.04180
To KMF452.61800 491.97300 575.84300 5.45159 2.98787 4.89453 295.58200 23.92450

All Comorian franc Exchange Rates