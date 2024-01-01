Comorian francs to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert KMF to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
674.83 lkr

1.000 KMF = 0.6748 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8021.4741.660.96818.226
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2951.7251.9431.13421.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1411.351.520.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KMF0.67483 LKR
5 KMF3.37417 LKR
10 KMF6.74833 LKR
20 KMF13.49666 LKR
50 KMF33.74165 LKR
100 KMF67.48330 LKR
250 KMF168.70825 LKR
500 KMF337.41650 LKR
1000 KMF674.83300 LKR
2000 KMF1,349.66600 LKR
5000 KMF3,374.16500 LKR
10000 KMF6,748.33000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 LKR1.48185 KMF
5 LKR7.40925 KMF
10 LKR14.81850 KMF
20 LKR29.63700 KMF
50 LKR74.09250 KMF
100 LKR148.18500 KMF
250 LKR370.46250 KMF
500 LKR740.92500 KMF
1000 LKR1,481.85000 KMF
2000 LKR2,963.70000 KMF
5000 LKR7,409.25000 KMF
10000 LKR14,818.50000 KMF