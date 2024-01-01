Comorian francs to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert KMF to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
15.03 ttd

1.000 KMF = 0.01503 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7851.4741.6590.96818.234
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2731.7251.9431.13421.345
1 USD0.9150.782183.111.3491.5190.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 KMF0.01503 TTD
5 KMF0.07517 TTD
10 KMF0.15035 TTD
20 KMF0.30069 TTD
50 KMF0.75173 TTD
100 KMF1.50345 TTD
250 KMF3.75863 TTD
500 KMF7.51725 TTD
1000 KMF15.03450 TTD
2000 KMF30.06900 TTD
5000 KMF75.17250 TTD
10000 KMF150.34500 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 TTD66.51360 KMF
5 TTD332.56800 KMF
10 TTD665.13600 KMF
20 TTD1,330.27200 KMF
50 TTD3,325.68000 KMF
100 TTD6,651.36000 KMF
250 TTD16,628.40000 KMF
500 TTD33,256.80000 KMF
1000 TTD66,513.60000 KMF
2000 TTD133,027.20000 KMF
5000 TTD332,568.00000 KMF
10000 TTD665,136.00000 KMF