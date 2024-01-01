Comorian francs to Jersey pounds today

Convert KMF to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
1.74 jep

1.000 KMF = 0.001737 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8041.4741.660.96918.229
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2821.7251.9431.13421.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1311.3491.520.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Jersey pound
1 KMF0.00174 JEP
5 KMF0.00868 JEP
10 KMF0.01737 JEP
20 KMF0.03473 JEP
50 KMF0.08683 JEP
100 KMF0.17366 JEP
250 KMF0.43415 JEP
500 KMF0.86831 JEP
1000 KMF1.73661 JEP
2000 KMF3.47322 JEP
5000 KMF8.68305 JEP
10000 KMF17.36610 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Comorian Franc
1 JEP575.83600 KMF
5 JEP2,879.18000 KMF
10 JEP5,758.36000 KMF
20 JEP11,516.72000 KMF
50 JEP28,791.80000 KMF
100 JEP57,583.60000 KMF
250 JEP143,959.00000 KMF
500 JEP287,918.00000 KMF
1000 JEP575,836.00000 KMF
2000 JEP1,151,672.00000 KMF
5000 JEP2,879,180.00000 KMF
10000 JEP5,758,360.00000 KMF