Comorian francs to Jersey pounds today

Convert KMF to JEP at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = £0.001696 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
KMF to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JEP
1 KMF to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0018
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0017
Change0.22%-1.18%
1 KMF to JEP stats

The performance of KMF to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for KMF to JEP was 0.22.

The performance of KMF to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for KMF to JEP was -1.18.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Jersey pound
1 KMF0.00170 JEP
5 KMF0.00848 JEP
10 KMF0.01696 JEP
20 KMF0.03391 JEP
50 KMF0.08478 JEP
100 KMF0.16957 JEP
250 KMF0.42391 JEP
500 KMF0.84782 JEP
1000 KMF1.69565 JEP
2000 KMF3.39130 JEP
5000 KMF8.47825 JEP
10000 KMF16.95650 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Comorian Franc
1 JEP589.74400 KMF
5 JEP2,948.72000 KMF
10 JEP5,897.44000 KMF
20 JEP11,794.88000 KMF
50 JEP29,487.20000 KMF
100 JEP58,974.40000 KMF
250 JEP147,436.00000 KMF
500 JEP294,872.00000 KMF
1000 JEP589,744.00000 KMF
2000 JEP1,179,488.00000 KMF
5000 JEP2,948,720.00000 KMF
10000 JEP5,897,440.00000 KMF