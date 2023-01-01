2000 Jersey pounds to Comorian francs

Convert JEP to KMF at the real exchange rate

2000 jep
1141438 kmf

1.00000 JEP = 570.71900 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8620051.094191.00171.465161.625590.94790518.7318
1 GBP1.1600911.26925105.571.699721.885821.0996521.7304
1 USD0.9140.787867183.17491.339151.485770.8663517.1207
1 INR0.01098880.009472410.012022910.01610040.01786320.0104160.20584

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Comorian Franc
1 JEP570.71900 KMF
5 JEP2853.59500 KMF
10 JEP5707.19000 KMF
20 JEP11414.38000 KMF
50 JEP28535.95000 KMF
100 JEP57071.90000 KMF
250 JEP142679.75000 KMF
500 JEP285359.50000 KMF
1000 JEP570719.00000 KMF
2000 JEP1141438.00000 KMF
5000 JEP2853595.00000 KMF
10000 JEP5707190.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Jersey pound
1 KMF0.00175 JEP
5 KMF0.00876 JEP
10 KMF0.01752 JEP
20 KMF0.03504 JEP
50 KMF0.08761 JEP
100 KMF0.17522 JEP
250 KMF0.43804 JEP
500 KMF0.87609 JEP
1000 KMF1.75217 JEP
2000 KMF3.50434 JEP
5000 KMF8.76085 JEP
10000 KMF17.52170 JEP